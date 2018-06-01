President 'Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor in charge of Operations Mr. Adebayo Adelabu with effect from July 15.A statement from the CBN by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said Buhari personally signed the acceptance letter and he wished the outgoing CBN deputy governor well in his future endeavours.According to Okorafor, in the letter dated May 24, Buhari thanked Adelabu for his services to the country and wished him the best in his future ambitions.The President, in his letter, stated: “While appreciating your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since April 9, 2014, I wish you the very best in your future ambitions and continued commitment to public service in our country and specifically, as you seek to play a more active role in politics in your home state.”Adelabu served at different times as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability (FSS), Corporate Services (CS) and lastly in Operations (Ops) before his disengagement.