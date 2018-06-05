Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will govern the country forever.





The minister said this on Monday after the inauguration of the Taraba state chairman at the ruling party’s national secretariat in Abuja.





Alhassan also known as “Mama Taraba” expressed hope that the APC would take over Gombe and Taraba states in 2019.





“I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God’s grace Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019. And don’t even talk about Nigeria because it’s already APC and it will continue to be APC forever,” she said.





“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC, once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.”





The minister said there were no factions of the party in her state.





“I have a right to choose who becomes the chairman of the party in the state. There is no faction in Taraba. We are very much together, there was no love lost in the state, we were never divided. It was all about political interests,” Alhassan said.





She said she would re-contest the Taraba governorship election in 2019.





“I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well,” she said.





“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires, I won the election 2015, but God did not give me power. I will keep trusting in him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election.”