She disclosed this on Saturday while trying to present Buhari’s indefatigable struggle to make Nigeria a great nation.
Recall that some Nigerians who felt president Buhari was not performing as he should had asked him a thousand times to present his achievements or step down.
People like, Reno Omkri, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Femi-Fani Kayode, Former aviation minister, Peter Fayose, Governor of Ekiti and others.
In view of their criticisms and condemnation of Buhari’s led administration, Festus Keyamo brought out the president’s achievement since he assumed office in 2015.
Below are the achievements as presented by Lauretta Onochie.
SEEK AND YOU SHALL FIND, Says a holy book.
They said he was searching. Yes, there’s a lot to do.
But @fkeyamo found that a lot has been done. L😂😂K. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AFKA6UCdew
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 2, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.