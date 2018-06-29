President Muhammadu Buhari is to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Nouakchott, Mauritania, from June 30 to July 2.This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.Adesina said President Buhari in his capacity as the leader of the AU theme of the year: “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”, would make introductory remarks and presentation on the theme.According to him, on the margins of the AU Summit, President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France.He said the session would deliberate on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council.“Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will engage the attention of the African leaders during the Summit,’’ he said.The presidential aide further stated that the Nigerian leader would also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world.He also revealed that Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials will be on the President’s entourage.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Buhari, who is currently on official visit to his home state, Katsina state, would leave Katsina for Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Saturday.