President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to lead a Federal Government delegation to Bauchi in the aftermath of the windstorm and fire recorded in the state.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.The windstorm was said to have destroyed 1,505 houses mainly in the state capital, killed eight persons and injured 120 others.Azare, another major town, was struck by a major fire that destroyed the market in the town a few days after.Shehu said the Federal Government delegation, which also includes the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, would undertake an assessment of the extent of damage occasioned by the natural disaster.The statement read, “Already, NEMA has started mobilising relief items from its warehouses located in Damaturu and Yola for onward distribution to those displaced by the windstorm.“The aid materials are expected to reach Bauchi today, Tuesday evening while assessment is being conducted on the fire incident in Azare.”In an earlier message on Monday, Buhari extended his deepest sympathies to the victims and families of devastating windstorm and the fire incidents.The President said the “nation stands in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in this difficult time as they face the devastation with courage and fortitude.”