The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, on Monday described President Muhammadu Buhari as a phenomenon.He said the plethora of movements propelling the President’s re-election is due to the man’s phenomenal attributes.Lawan stated these when he hosted members of North East Youth coalition for President Buhari in his office in Abuja.He said the President remained an attitude to life.He said: “Buhari is a phenomenon. It is a movement, it is not a man. What I mean here, let me not be misquoted. When I said Buhari is not a man, Buhari is an attitude to life. What is that, attitude, integrity and commitment.“He came into politics not to make money. It is our duty as citizens not to allow the President to do it alone. No matter how you are, how equipped you are, when it comes to leadership and administration, especially of a country that is as complex as Nigeria, you need every hand to be on deck.“That is what we are trying to do, that is what the coalition is seeking to do as a Senate. When the President came in 2015, the first actions he took were the actions necessary to rescue and secure the North East.“The North East has been rescued, insurgency once it starts it doesn’t stop like when rain starts and stops. You will always find from time to time some signs that they are still there. But the signs have been reduced to suicide bombing of soft targets, not declaring a caliphate with headquarters in Bama or anywhere else. We really owe gratitude to our President.”Lawan said “Buharism” is delivery of services in transparent and accountable manner.He added: “We are not only asking President Muhammadu Buhari to run in 2019. We want Buhari to finish in 2023 and then another Buhari should come. The attitude to governance that should be transparent and demonstrate accountability.”