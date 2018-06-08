Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power, has slashed the amount budgeted as expenses for feeding for the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2018 budget.





In the line item identified as “foodstuff and catering material supplies,” the president and vice-president got N149 million, which is N18 million lesser than the N167 million budgeted for the same purpose in 2017.





Buhari got N98.3 million while Osinbajo got N50.8 million.





A copy of the recently passed budget obtained by TheCable also shows that Aso Rock got N145 million as allocation for “foodstuff and catering material supplies,” N22 million lesser than the N123 million it got in 2017 budget.





ANOTHER N44M FOR ‘REFRESHMENT AND MEALS’

There is also a separate sum of N44 million budgeted for “refreshment and meal” for the nation’s numbers one and two citizens.





The sum of N25.7 million goes to Buhari’s office while the sum of N18.3 million goes to Osinbajo’s office.





Checks by TheCable shows no provision was made for the item for the two offices in the 2017 budget.





Aso Rock also gets a separate N137 million for the same purpose, N40 million higher than the N97.2 million it got in 2017.