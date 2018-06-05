The meeting was held inside one of the conference halls inside his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Those who attended the meeting included the Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (retd.); National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen.Abayomi Olonisakin.
Others were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
