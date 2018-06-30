Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), the media arm of Presdient Muhammadu Buhari campaign team has accused the Peoples Democratic Party as the brain behind the recent killings of innocent Nigerians in Plateau State.





The organization in a statement jointly issued by the chairman, Mr Austin Braimo and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke, on Friday in Abuja, said opponents of APC wanted to replace the party’s recent successful national convention with tears, sorrows and blood.





It added that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was behind the “harvest of death in order to truncate the achievement of the APC and cast dark imagery on the season of goodwill of President Buhari’s political party.”





“This was done to tarnish the reputation of the President and cast the image of APC in bad light, just for the desperate opposition to gain some political advantage.





“It was also gathered that illegal road blocks were set up by the hired assassins to carry out their nefarious and dastardly hatchet act of man’s inhumanity to man.





“Almost 90 people were cut down in their prime near Jos, Plateau Capital,” it said.





“The APC today is laden with heavy hearts by the mass killing of innocent breadwinners, women and children, under the guise of herdsmen versus farmers’ unrest.





“BMO is appealing to Nigerians to show love to Mr. President and show avowed resistance to the unpatriotic people who are working hard to pull the President and his party down.





“The opposition PDP might have achieved its sadistic media objectives of casting pall on the APC and Federal Government, but doing that on a field soaked with human blood is regrettable and unpardonable.





“No amount of calculated distractions or ill-will would prevent President Buhari from fulfilling his electoral promises of security, unity, equity and development to Nigerians,’’ it said.