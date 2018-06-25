The Enugu State Chapter of the Buhari Support Organisation has appealed to the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to set up an assessment committee to go round the country to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the party.The pro-Buhari group made the appeal in a congratulatory message to the newly elected National Executive Committee.In the congratulatory message signed by the Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, and made available to journalists in Enugu on Monday, the BSO said the assessment was necessary to ascertain the true approval rating of the APC in the country.The group also‎ advised Oshiomhole not to work on hearsay, especially in the South-East where “some pretenders with no electoral value are parading only their family members and cronies for political offices”.Parts of the statement read, “We of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Enugu State Chapter, profusely congratulate, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his colleagues in the newly elected National Executive Committee for their election to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next four years.“‎While praying for the success of the new executive, we at the same time urge Comrade Oshiomhole to consider as a matter urgent national importance to carefully set up an Assessment Committee to go round the country for critical update on the current strength and weaknesses, which will tell the true story of the approval ratings of our great party.”‎”May we sincerely appeal to the Chairman not to work on hearsay, especially in the South-East, where some leaders are wittingly or unwittingly de-marketing and eroding the electoral value of the APC by parading only their family members and cronies for political offices.“If they are allowed with their greed in the forthcoming primary elections the electoral fortunes of the APC will suffer unnecessarily.”