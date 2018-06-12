Frank Kokori, leader of June 12 movement, says President Muhammadu Buhari is the “least” person expected to honour MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.





He said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the investiture of Abiola with the honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).





Buhari will also be confering Baba Gana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate; and Gani Fawehinmi, late human rights lawyer, with Grand Commander Order of the Nigeria (GCON).





Kokori said never came to mind as one of those that could honour Abiola, adding that former presidents were expected to have done so.





“If this is coming 25 years later, it means one day your country will remember you because some of us felt when we came out of Abacha’s gulag and we were not recognized, I just felt what sort of country is this,” he said.





“Like my personal experience as one of the most famous prisoners of conscience in the world, I saw that my country did not even appreciate the four years I spent in one of the worst cells in the world. And we did all these for our country and the country did not recognize us.





“So, now we are happy and we are very grateful to our president, the least president we expected who should have done this, Muhammadu Buhari.





“We thought people like Obasanjo should have done that for us long time ago. There was so much pressure, Muhammadu Buhari; we least expected it. So in doing it for us, he has a great soul and we appreciate it.”