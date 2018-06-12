"Buhari is Nigeria’s first sensitive, reasonable leader" 12:58 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Mohammed, son of the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the “first sensitive and reasonable Head of State (sic) in the country.” He commended Buhari for listening to the yearnings of Nigerians on the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and acting accordingly. He described June 12 as the “foundation of the nation’s democracy.” Share to:
