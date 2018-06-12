 "Buhari is Nigeria’s first sensitive, reasonable leader" | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Mohammed, son of the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the “first sensitive and reasonable Head of State (sic) in the country.”


He commended Buhari for listening to the yearnings of Nigerians on the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and acting accordingly.

He described June 12 as the “foundation of the nation’s democracy.”

