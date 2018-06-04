President Muhammadu Buhari has said he had no objections to any plan by the police to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki, over a string of murder cases in Kwara State, Premium Times reports.





Buhari received the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris at the State House on Friday afternoon, during which he was told of at least 20 murder incidents allegedly linked to Saraki in his home state.





Sources said Idris arrived at the State House with evidence and documents relating to Saraki.





The Senate President could be arrested any day from now, following the president’s position that the law should run its course.





On Sunday, the Police invited Saraki for questioning , over his alleged involvement in the Offa Bank robbery attack in Kwara State.





This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, at a briefing.