Oche Job, Methodist archbishop of Abuja, says he admires President Muhammadu Buhari because he fears no one.





The archbishop, who spoke with reporters in Abuja on Sunday, said Buhari is decisive and does not fear criticism.





He said: “For sure, I commend him. You see, Buhari fears no one and that’s why I like him. He makes up his mind and says and does what he thinks is the best for the nation.





“People may not praise him now but by the time he lives the seat, and somebody comes in and they begin to do comparison, they will say if it were in the time of Buhari, oh my God, this thing would have been this.”





Speaking on the president’s assent of the bill which grants financial autonomy to the state legislators and judicial officers, he said, “First, the autonomy in terms of finances, I think it is for accountability. So that one is perfect.





“It is the best way because if somebody is controlling what you have or you live in fear when the money comes to you, you cannot give proper account of what has been bestowed to you”.





With the signing of the bill into law, the archbishop said the president has justified Nigerians’ action for voting him in the 2015 presidential election.





Also, he advised political leaders to start working immediately they are sworn in because their days are numbered.





“Begin to count your days. I would say that any time you have the opportunity to hold an office, put in your best. Don’t be counting years before you will really show the nation who you are.





“Show something different and that will make them to re-elect you. Deliver dividend of democracy and then you can return to your village,” he said.