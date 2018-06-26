Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Jos today (Tuesday) to assess the level of security in the State following recent killings in parts of Plateau State, which has claimed scores of people.





Sources revealed that the President is billed to arrive in Jos by 12 noon.





His visit follows a town hall meeting of critical stakeholders with Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo in Jos last night.





Buhari was last in Jos on March 8, 2018, on state visit, when several killings were recorded in Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the State.





However, there were ill feelings among the citizenry that the President visited Bauchi State recently which bothers Plateau, when rainstorm racked havoc in the state, but instead decided to send his Vice when scores were killed in the State.



