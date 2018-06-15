President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to stop “glorifying thieves” but treat them with disdain for bringing hardships to others.





In his Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, Buhari regretted that “selfishness and greed have overcome people’s conscience so much that they don’t have moral inhibitions in the pursuit of their greed”.





“I always wonder why any true believer, be they politicians, civil servants or businessmen, would seek to make profits from the misfortunes of others,” he said.





While congratulating Muslims on completing “this spiritually significant month of sacrifice”, the president urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.





He also spoke on the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.





“Religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives,” he said.





“If people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society.”





Buhari enjoined religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity in the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that endanger peace or promote conflicts.





The president also appealed to citizens to forgive one another and embrace peace.





Buhari lauded the families of recipients of national honours for showing good examples and urged country men and women to copy their good examples.





He thanked Nigerians for their patience and assured them that their sacrifices would not be in vain, adding that reforming a country that was “pushed into near decay on account of corruption comes with teething pains”.





“But these pains are temporary, the APC administration which I am privileged to lead, is beholden to the ordinary Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned to make their security, welfare and happiness our priority”, the president said.