An Exploded Tanker with so many Vehicles burnt on the Lagos Ibadan Express way just by Otedola Bridge INW Berger to Ibadan [18:00Hrs]



A tanker which had break failure loaded with PMS caught fire on the Otedola Bridge INW Berger.

The number of vehicles affected is 20+, Traffic Situation is @ a stand still, all alternative routes advised ATM [18:00Hrs]

A police officer at the scene said he counted scores of vehicles burnt and that many people are feared dead.Thick smokes evade the atmosphere, vehicles are seen burning in the fury of the fire, as people ran helter and skelter to evade the fury of the raging fire.Hapless motorists caught in the inferno were burnt to death in their vehicles. Unconfirmed source said over 30 vehicles have been burnt, while others have contrary figures.Emergency responders have raced to the scene to try and put out the raging fire and rescue victims. Officials of the Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, police and others are at the scene battling the fire.General Manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said his men were on the scene to try and salvage the situation, as the area had been condoned off.“We are trying to extinguish the fire from the vehicles and check for possible causalities from the explosion,” he said.The General Manager, however, lamented that commuters’ interference with rescue operation had continued to impede officials from completing the exercise.The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, said the accident occurred around 6.00pm.According to LASTMA, “a tanker which had break failure loaded with PMS caught fire on the Otedola Bridge inward Berger. The number of vehicles affected is 20+, Traffic situation is at a stand still, all alternative routes advised.”