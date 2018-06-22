The senator representing Abia South senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Enyinnaya Abaribe has been arrested.
He was arrested by security operatives in mufti, who trailed him from the National Assembly complex when he was leaving the premises on Friday.
We could not confirm the reason for his arrest as efforts to speak with his media aide, Mr Uche Awom on phone was not successful.
The Senator had been under watch since he stood surety for the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu, who has not been seen since the Nigerian Army invaded his family home at Umuahia, Abia State, last year.
Abaribe, a former deputy governor and a ranking senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been critical of the APC-led government.
