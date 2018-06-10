Nigerian music legend, Ras Kimono is dead. He died on Sunday 10th June aged 60.Ras Kimono who was known for hit songs like ‘We no want’ and ‘“Rum-Bar Stylée” was said to have concluded plans to travel to the United States last night, and he complained of feeling funny.According to reports, the legendary raggae artist was rushed to a hospital in Ikeja, where he was later taken to Lagoon Hospital on the Island where he died.