President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the 2018 Appropriation Act.


He signed the document a few minutes after midday on Wednesday in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

On his Twitter handle, the president said, “a few minutes past noon today, I signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law.”

A few minutes past noon today, I signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/zQfE5BTPol

— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 20, 2018

