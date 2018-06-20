President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the 2018 Appropriation Act.He signed the document a few minutes after midday on Wednesday in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.On his Twitter handle, the president said, “a few minutes past noon today, I signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law.”See his tweet below:A few minutes past noon today, I signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/zQfE5BTPol— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 20, 2018