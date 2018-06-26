President Buhari has arrived Jos, Plateau State, to assess the level of security, following the recent killings in parts of the State.
His visit to the State is on the heels of a town hall meeting of critical stakeholders with Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo in Jos on Monday.
The President is visiting the state after no fewer than 86 persons were killed by suspected herdsmen in Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.
Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure via his Twitter handle.
Ahmed wrote, ”President @MBuhari arrives Jos, Plateau State. #SecuringNC #SecuringNG.”
During the visit, he is expected to meet with critical stakeholders and also calm nerves as retaliatory attacks among farmers and herdsmen defy solution.President @MBuhari arrives Jos, Plateau State. #SecuringNC #SecuringNG pic.twitter.com/k7Q8UsMm7O— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 26, 2018
