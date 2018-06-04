The police have asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to respond to allegations levelled against him in writing instead of appearing at the force intelligence response team office at Abuja over the robbery that took place in Offa, Kwara state.





The police had invited the senate president on Sunday, saying some of the suspects involved in the robbery which led to the deaths of 33 persons, including nine police officers, confessed being thugs of the nation’s number three citizen.





While parading the suspects in Abuja, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said Saraki’s alleged links to them would be investigated.





Saraki had denied the allegation and indicated interest in honouring the invitation of the police.





On Monday, he sent his aide de camp to get the letter of invitation from the police.





But a source revealed to NigerianEye on Monday afternoon that Saraki had been asked not to appear before the police but to respond in writing within 48 hours.





“Police have backtracked. Instead of inviting the senate president, they have now said he should respond in writing within 48 hours,” the source said.





“This is as a result of pressure from international groups and human rights organisations. They have backtracked from an invitation in person to responding within 48 hours.”





Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesman of the senate president, could not be reached for comments as of the time this report was filed.