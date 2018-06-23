A former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





His affirmation followed his emergence as an unopposed candidate for the position in line with the APC constitution.





Chairman of the convention committee, Gov. Badaru Abubakar, who supervised the process, called Oshiomhole’s name and demanded verbal confirmation from the delegates.





Thrice did the delegates verbally affirm the ex-governor of Edo as their new chairman.









They shouted “We affirm” thrice.