 BREAKING: No public holiday on June 12 - FG | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » BREAKING: No public holiday on June 12 - FG

6:00 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
The Federal Government on Friday announced that there will be no public holiday on June 12, 2018.


Contrary to speculations, the government via its @asorock Twitter handle, revealed that the presidential order declaring June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day stated that the date will “in FUTURE YEARS replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day.”

The tweet revealed that there have been questions about June 12, 2018, being a public holiday and the” answer is NO.”

NOTICE:

There have been questions regarding whether or not there will be a FEDERAL public holiday on June 12, 2018.

The answer is NO.

Presidential Order says June 12 “in FUTURE YEARS will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day.”



Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top