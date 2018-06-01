Gent winger, Moses Simon, has been officially ruled out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The player who travelled with the Super Eagles squad to London, underwent a scan in the UK, which indicated he will be out for two more weeks.





His mentor, Mohammed Mowiz Suleiman, revealed this in an interview with OwnGoalNigeria, that coach Gernot Rohr feels to drop him from the team.





“Simon called to tell me of the unfortunate news around 1:42pm Nigerian time.





“The scan was held yesterday but the result came out this afternoon. He will be fit in few days time but there are fears that he could suffer a relapse.





“He has already spoken with Rohr over the unfortunate incident and it’s best for him to put the disappointment behind and move on with his career.





“It’s a sad end to his journey to the World Cup which started from the first game in the qualifiers,” Mowiz said.





The Eagles will take on England in an international friendly tomorrow at Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is 5.15pm.