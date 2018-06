Brazil midfielder Fred became Manchester United’s first signing of the close season after they agreed a deal on Tuesday with Ukrainian outfit Shakhthar Donetsk.The 25-year-old is expected to cost United a reported £52 million ($69 million).“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred),” read a statement on the United website.