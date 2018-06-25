In addition to the operatives, the IG also despatched two helicopters for aerial surveillance, five Armored Personnel Carriers, and three Police Mobile Force Units.
The intervention force also includes Two Counter-Terrorism units, Police Intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.
The force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Monday said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Joshiak Habila, has been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation.
