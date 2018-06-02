The Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has nominated Architect Audu Sule Katagum as his new deputy.

This follows the resignations of Nuhu Gidado who quit the post last month.





Abubukar disclosed the nomination of Katagum at a gathering at the government House in Bauchi.





Katagum’s name has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as required by law.