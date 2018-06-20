 BREAKING: Former IG of police, Gambo Jimeta is dead | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Former IG of police, Gambo Jimeta is dead

2:04 PM 0
A+ A-

Former Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, is dead.
 

Mr Jimeta died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

The former police boss was a National Security Adviser to former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.


Details later…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top