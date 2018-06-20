BREAKING: Former IG of police, Gambo Jimeta is dead 2:04 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Former Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, is dead. Mr Jimeta died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja. The former police boss was a National Security Adviser to former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. Details later… Share to:
