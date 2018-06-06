Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday formally bowed out of office with a special valedictory session held in his honour.President Muhammadu Buhari led other members of the Federal Executive Council to bid the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress farewell at a brief event held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The session was held before the start of the weekly meeting of the FEC presided over by Buhari. Describing Fayemi as a man of sound intellect, the President noted that the minister’s contributions helped the present administration to achieve progress, especially in the solid minerals sector.Buhari again made a case for voter education so that people would get the Permanent Voters Card to elect candidates of their choice at all levels.Fayemi’s former colleagues in the cabinet expressed the belief that he has what he takes to rescue his state. The former minister thanked Buhari and his colleagues for the honour.