The senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Stella Oduah, has officially decamped to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.Oduah arrived APGA National Secretariat in Abuja, Wednesday afternoon, in company of her aides and supporters.The lawmaker was received by the APGA NEC members led by the National Chairman, Victor Oye, national secretary, Labaran Maku, former National Chairman and the senator representing Anambra central, Chief Victor Umeh, among other top party officials.Oduah, was the Minister for Aviation under President Goodluck Jonathan and joined the Senate in 2015 on the platform of the PDP.Other dignitaries at the event include Hon. Ben Nwankwo, Hon. Onyewife, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Hon. Anayo Nebe, all APGA members in the House of Reps.Also present were Dr. Ifeanyi Uba, Dr Alex Otti, Anambra state APGA state chairman, Chief Nobert Obi, and a number of Anambra state Executive council members who represented Gov. Wille Obiano.Oduah is expected to formally communicate her defection to the Senate within the next few days.