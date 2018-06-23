Some delegates at the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) exchanged blows while President Muhammadu Buhari was delivering his speech.

The cause of the confusion was not known but security officials quickly moved in to restore normalcy.





The aggrieved delegates also threw brooms, the party’s symbol, at each other.





Earlier, Buhari said the party would emerge stronger after the convention. He appealed all those all those who are aggrieved to keep faith





More to follow…