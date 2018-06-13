A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered Atai Aidoko, senator representing Kogi east senatorial district, to vacate the national assembly.





At its sitting on Wednesday, Gabriel Kolawole, the presiding judge, ruled that Aidoko’s emergence as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the party’s primaries was illegal.





The judge ruled he was wrongly presented as the party’s flagbrearer during the December 2014 primary election.





The judgement followed an application filled by Isaac Alfa, another contestant, seeking the nullification of the senator’s election.





