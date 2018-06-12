Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau state, has been found guilty of six counts out of the 23 counts of corruption filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Dariye was accused of diverting over N1 billion ecological funds of Plateau state government.





The serving senator senator has been standing trial for over 10 years. He was first arraigned in 2007.





Adebukola Banjoko, a judge of a FCT high court, was still reading the judgement as of the time this report was filed.





More to follow..