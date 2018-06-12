President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conferred late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).





Buhari conferred Abiola with the honour — received by Kola, his son — on Tuesday in Abuja.





The result of the election was annulled by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida before they were announced.





Buhari also confered Baba Gana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate in the election; and Gani Fawehinmi, late human rights activist, with the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).



