The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for some other Nigerians to be conferred with national honours for their contributions to democracy.





Mustapha spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, venue of the post-humous investiture of Chief Moshood Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic; his running mate, Babagana Kingibe as Grand Commander of the Order of Niger and late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, also as GCON.





Recall that the President had, in the statement he personally signed on June 6, 2018, asserted that June 12, 1993, the date of a presidential election considered to be the fairest in Nigeria’s history, “was far more symbolic of democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29 or even October 1”.





Speaking on Tuesday, Mustapha, however, did not disclose the identities of the fresh awardees.

“Further announcement on this will be made shortly,” Mustapha said in his welcome address at the ceremony attended by dignitaries across the country.