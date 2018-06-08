President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law the Fourth Alteration Bill which grants financial autonomy to State Judiciaries and State Houses of Assembly.

Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), made this disclosure to the State House correspondents on Friday.





Enang said, “I just want to inform you that His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari today assented to the Constitution Fourth Alteration Bill which grants financial autonomy and independence to the Houses of Assembly of the respective states and to the Judiciary of the respective states.





“Therefore upon this signature the amounts standing to the credit of the judiciary are to be now be paid directly to the judiciary of those states, no more through the governors and no more from the governors.





“And then the amounts standing to the credit of the Houses of Assembly of the respective states are now to be paid directly to the Houses of Assembly of that state for the benefit of the legislators and the management of the State Houses of Assembly.”