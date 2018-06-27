Youths In hundreds have taken to the streets in Jos, the Plateau State capital, protesting the killings of over 200 people in three Local Government Areas of the state

The protester who went round the majors streets of Jos took their protest to Government House ray-field to present their grievances to the Governor.





Reports reaching us have it that the protest has now turned bloody as the protesters took over the gates of the Government House, leading to violence and gun shots inside the Government House.





As at press time, the protesters have refused to leave the premises.