Five soldiers were, Thursday, killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, the Nigerian Army has said.The soldiers died while fighting the terrorists who had ambushed them in the state, the Army said.Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, in a statement released mid Thursday night, said the five soldiers died along the Pridang-Bita road in Borno after their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs.The statement reads thus:”Troops of 271 Tasks Force Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole today Thursday 31 May 2018, while on clearance operation along Pridang – Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, fought through an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram Terrorists.“During the fight troops ran into Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along Pridang – Bitta road by Boko Haram Terrorists before encountering the ambush.“In the fire fight that ensued, the gallant troops fought through the ambush, they neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack.“The remains of the deceased personnel have been promptly evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.'”