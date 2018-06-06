Nigerians have been warned against voting leaders who have more values for cows than human beings.

Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) gave the warning during a sermon, where he also listed ways the country is rapidly being islamised.





He told his congregation that as the 2019 general elections approach, they should avoid voting individuals who value cow more than human life.





Abioye, in a fiery sermon, urged his congregants to be vigilant, adding that, “they are penetrating everywhere’.





He said, “The police examination to become a recruit, they have put Arabic there, in case you don’t know. They are infiltrating everywhere. But the power of Jesus, the power of Jesus, is going to stop all their moves.





“Those who’ll say, ‘well I’m from the East, it doesn’t concern me.’ Go to the East today, the core east; go to the Niger Delta, they are penetrating everywhere, everywhere, and therefore, we’ll not fold our hands and close our eyes.





“There’s nowhere in the core North where they give paper to build church. No. And you can verify that. But they are penetrating the East, asking your governors to give them lands with endorsement of change of ownership to build Mosques.





“We must wake up. We must wake up. 2019 must be deciding year for the church. We must wake up. We’ll not use our hands to vote for people who’ll kill us. We’ll not vote for people who have value for cows more than value for human lives. Wake up. A word is enough to the wise.”