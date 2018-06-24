National Leader of the All Progressives Congress who was also a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has accused the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party of planning to loot the nation’s treasury for 60 years.He stated this in a goodwill message at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Saturday night.A copy of the speech was released to journalists late on Saturday night.He said that many people had thought that the merger by different political parties that gave birth to the APC would be short-lived.He said many had also believed that the party would not survive when it was formed in 2014.Tinubu alleged that those against the formation of the ruling party employed many tactics to frustrate its emergence.He said, “The doubters who gave APC no chance of existence or of continued survival have gotten their reply in full. Their envious prayers and complaints have been answered in reverse.“They wanted to see the end of us and our pursuit of good governance for Nigeria. You should not forget, as I shall never forget, the strong efforts they made to stop us in the courts.“There were twelve cases brought trying to stop us from merging, from registering the new party, then attempting to bar our candidate from the election.“Lacking the courage to face the democratic will of the people, they tried to misuse the courts as a weapon against democracy.“We thank the judiciary for following the letter and spirit of the constitution by dismissing this dirty dozen of malicious cases filed against us.“With their schemes foiled, those who tried to destroy us must bear witness to the destruction of their edifice of corrupt governance and their dreams of unjust domination of our nation.“While they planned a lifetime of greedy enrichment by looting the people’s resources and the public treasury for 60 years, we moved to reform the economy to bring development and aid to the poor. ”Tinubu said that while some antagonists of the APC called for hate and division, members of the ruling party strove for compassion and unity.“When they hoisted the standard of bias, we raised the flag of justice and the chevron of fairness,” he added.