Uche Secondus, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Adams Oshiohmole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





On Saturday, Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, was unanimously elected as the ruling party chairman.





In a statement on Monday, Secondus expressed hope that Oshiomhole’s emergence would deepen democracy in the country.





The statement issued by Ike Abonyi, Secondus’ spokesman, read: “On behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP, I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.





“May I assure you of the PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic institutions to strive.”





The PDP and APC are the major parties in the country.