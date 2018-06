Uche Secondus, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Adams Oshiohmole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





On Saturday, Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, was unanimously elected as the ruling party chairman.





In a statement on Monday, Secondus expressed hope that Oshiomhole’s emergence would deepen democracy in the country.





The statement issued by Ike Abonyi, Secondus’ spokesman, read: “On behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP, I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.





“May I assure you of the PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic institutions to strive.”