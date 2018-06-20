President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to lead a Federal Government delegation to Bauchi State to assess the level of havoc caused by the recent windstorm, which destroyed an estimated 1,505 houses mainly in the state capital.Eight persons were confirmed dead while 120 others reportedly sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the stormAzare, another major town in the state, was struck by a major fire disaster that destroyed the market few days after the windstorm.A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, stated that the delegation, which also includes Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, will undertake an assessment of the extent of damage occasioned by the natural disaster.According to the statement, “already, NEMA has started mobilising relief items from its warehouses in Damaturu and Yola for onward distribution to those displaced by the windstorm.“The aid materials are expected to reach Bauchi Tuesday (yesterday) evening while assessment is being conducted on the fire incident in Azare.”The President had in a message on, Monday, extended his deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the windstorm and the fire incidents.The President said the “nation stands in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in this difficult time as they face the devastation with courage and fortitude.”