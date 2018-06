Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told President Muhammadu Buhari, that awarding GCFR to the late MKO Abiola, would not win the hearts of the people of the South-West.





In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Fani-Kayode stated that Buhari was “doing the right thing for the wrong reasons” and called on him to resign.





He wrote: “The award of GCFR to MKO Abiola by @MBuhari and the declaration of June 12th as Democracy Day is a classic case of a cunning, self-seeking, self-serving and evil man doing the RIGHT thing for the WRONG reasons. If you really want to win our hearts beg for forgiveness and resign!”





Recall that Buhari in a press release on Wednesday, declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy day and directed that the honour be conferred on Abiola.