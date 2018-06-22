Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Friday stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanding transparent presidential primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections.





‎Atiku visited the party’s headquarters to inform the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party of his intention to fulfill his obligations to the party whether or not he emerges as the candidate.





“This visit underscores my desire to seek the ticket of this party ‎and put you (NWC) on notice. I am also going to meet with other organs of the party.





“Whether I am the candidate or not, I assure you that you can always count on me. We will continue to work together to ensure that we return this party to power, “he said.





The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus in his response promised free, fair and transparent primaries and called on all presidential aspirants to embark on vigorous campaigns for the party to gain more grounds.





“We have seen your good works. Continue to campaign round the states and let the APC-led government know they can’t clampdown on the opposition.





“We have removed all impediments of imposition and impunity from the headquarters of our party,” he said.