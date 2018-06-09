Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President has expressed worry over ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.





Obasanjo on Friday claimed that Buhari’s government was planning to frame him and consequently kill him.





The former President, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the Buhari-led administration intends to use fake documents and witnesses against him.





He alleged that he has been informed that his name has been included in the government’s “watch-list”, and that the security of his life can no longer be guaranteed.





Reacting to the allegation, Abubakar, who was Vice President in the Obasanjo administration, said such claim calls for serious concern.





In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, the Waziri of Adamawa appealed to President Buhari to call the security agencies to order in order to douse the tension in the land.





He said, “I am disturbed by this turn of events in our dear country considering the huge price that was paid for us to have democracy.





“I wish to advice that government and its agents should retrace their steps to avoid aggravating the already over heated polity.





“The alert by President Obasanjo is coming against the backdrop of earlier alerts by some leaders, especially those of the opposition of deliberate and orchestrated attempt to intimidate and frame them up.





“I wish to state without equivocation that President Obasanjo is a historical figure in Nigeria’s democracy and that the primary purpose of government is to provide security of lives and property of all citizens and residents irrespective of their status, political affiliation, religious inclination and ethnic leanings.





“Our nation has lost so much precious lives and property that we can no longer afford to travel that road again.”