Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to the assassination attempt on the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.


Mnangagwa had on Saturday escaped a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party’s rally.

Many sustained multiple injuries at the scene.

Reacting to the incident, the Waziri of Adamawa urged Zimbabweans to do away with anti-democratic forces.

In a tweet, the former Vice President wrote: “My prayers & thoughts are with Pres. Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe who just survived an assassination attempt.

“I wish him a speedy recovery. I call on all Zims to uphold democracy in the run-up to the July 30 Polls. There shall be no room for anti-democratic forces on the African continent.”

