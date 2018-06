Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to the assassination attempt on the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Mnangagwa had on Saturday escaped a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party’s rally.





Many sustained multiple injuries at the scene.





Reacting to the incident, the Waziri of Adamawa urged Zimbabweans to do away with anti-democratic forces.





In a tweet, the former Vice President wrote: “My prayers & thoughts are with Pres. Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe who just survived an assassination attempt.