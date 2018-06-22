Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Super Eagles ahead of the match against Iceland.

The Super Eagles, one of Africa’s representatives at the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup will later today, Friday, confront Iceland in a crucial Group D game.





Atiku writing on his Twitter page urged Eagles to play without fear and inspire the world.





The former Vice President wrote, “Dear Super Eagles, in the last 24 hours, I am sure that the team has taken time to “rehearse the future.”





“The time is now. It is time to glide over Iceland. It is time to inspire the world. It is time, soar.





“Let us not play with fear, but let us never fear to play. Remember, you are an Eagle.”





“OneTeam OneCountry.”