Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) does not possess the required experience to lead Nigeria to greatness.

The Waziri Adamawa said this on Tuesday in Abuja after a meeting with the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of State Assemblies elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





The body is meeting PDP presidential aspirants with a view to hearing firsthand, their vision and agenda for the country ahead of the party’s convention.





Emerging from the party, Atiku, in a chat with newsmen, criticized the handling of killings across the land by President Muhammadu Buhari led government.





He also harped on more serious dialogue with the leadership of the affected communities and other stakeholders.





Atiku called the PDP forum “A force to be reckoned with based on the number of its members and their experiences”.





Asked to comment on the ruling party’s performance in office since 2015, he replied: “They (APC) don’t have the experience, they don’t have the capacity. I think the people of Nigeria need to sit down and evaluate the APC and PDP. There is nothing to say about the APC”.