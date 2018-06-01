Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has urged the people of Ibarapa to rally behind the All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Saturday’s Assembly bye-election, Mr. Olukunle Adeyemo, whom he described as the best among the candidates.The seat had become vacant following the sudden death of a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, who represented the constituency in the Assembly until April 27.Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters of the party during a campaign rally at Eruwa, on Thursday, the governor was said to have urged the people to support the APC candidate.The governor had led the campaign train of the APC leaders and supporters, including his wife, Chief Florence Ajimobi; State Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke; members of the House of Representatives; Assembly members led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olagunju Ojo; and member of the state executive council, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, among others.